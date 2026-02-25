SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 2482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $747.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

