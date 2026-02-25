TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.930-5.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.970-0.990 EPS.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $160.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.76.

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $173 and kept an Overweight rating, citing favorable outlooks ahead of retail earnings — a direct bullish catalyst that supports further upside. JPMorgan Boosts TJX Price Target

JPMorgan raised its price target to $173 and kept an Overweight rating, citing favorable outlooks ahead of retail earnings — a direct bullish catalyst that supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed its Buy rating on TJX, reinforcing institutional confidence in the company’s off?price model and growth prospects. BofA Reaffirms Buy

Bank of America reaffirmed its Buy rating on TJX, reinforcing institutional confidence in the company’s off?price model and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Shares recently hit an all?time high, signaling strong market momentum and investor appetite for TJX ahead of earnings. Momentum can attract additional buyers and support higher valuations short?term. TJX Hits All?Time High

Shares recently hit an all?time high, signaling strong market momentum and investor appetite for TJX ahead of earnings. Momentum can attract additional buyers and support higher valuations short?term. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are due tomorrow; previews expect sales and traffic gains but mixed margin signals. The report itself will likely drive intraday volatility depending on guidance and margin commentary. Earnings Preview

Earnings are due tomorrow; previews expect sales and traffic gains but mixed margin signals. The report itself will likely drive intraday volatility depending on guidance and margin commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Market headlines (Fed commentary, State of the Union, major tech earnings) could amplify market moves and influence sentiment around retail names like TJX this week. Market Preview

Market headlines (Fed commentary, State of the Union, major tech earnings) could amplify market moves and influence sentiment around retail names like TJX this week. Negative Sentiment: Analyst previews and coverage flag rising wages, tariff costs and refunds as margin headwinds that could pressure profitability if not offset by stronger selling or pricing. These cost risks are the main near?term downside for TJX. Zacks Earnings Preview

Analyst previews and coverage flag rising wages, tariff costs and refunds as margin headwinds that could pressure profitability if not offset by stronger selling or pricing. These cost risks are the main near?term downside for TJX. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights tariff costs and refund issues for retailers (including TJX), which could produce unexpected expense items or margin hits in the quarter. Tariff Cost Headwinds

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

