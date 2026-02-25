MAI Capital Management Buys 38,576 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,692 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $160.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.76.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

