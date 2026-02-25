Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.57 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 44.38%.The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Here are the key takeaways from Myriad Genetics’ conference call:
- Q4 results beat guidance with revenue of $209.8M (FY2025 $824.5M), ~70% adjusted gross margin, $14.3M adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS of $0.04.
- Commercial momentum in core tests: MyRisk volumes grew 14% (affected) / 11% (unaffected) in Q4, Prolaris volume was up 12% (revenue +16%), and GeneSight volume grew 9%, driven by EMR integration and expanded commercial effort.
- Pipeline catalysts underway — alpha commercial testing of Precise MRD for breast cancer begins next week (limited centers), plus planned 2026 launches of an AI?enabled Prolaris test and the FirstGene prenatal screen, with MolDx submissions targeted later in 2026.
- Near?term headwinds include a ~$8.1M Q4 impact from UnitedHealthcare’s GeneSight policy, ~190 bps YoY ASP pressure, a Q2 order?management disruption that hurt prenatal volumes (Q1 2026 prenatal expected to decline), and uncertain MolDx timing that could delay MRD reimbursement; management expects little?to?no MRD revenue in 2026.
- Outlook and investment: management reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $860M–$880M revenue and $37M–$49M adjusted EBITDA, plans to invest >$35M over the next few years to expand commercial/medical headcount and is reorganizing reporting around a cancer care continuum focus.
Myriad Genetics Stock Performance
Myriad Genetics stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $412.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on MYGN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,831 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,442,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 1,492,405 shares during the period. Kent Lake PR LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $6,638,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 103,916.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 1,121,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,966,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after buying an additional 990,075 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Myriad Genetics
Here are the key news stories impacting Myriad Genetics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Myriad reported $0.04 EPS vs. a loss estimate and revenue of $209.8M that topped consensus, a primary catalyst for the intraday rally. Myriad Genetics Beats Q4 Expectations, Shares Surge Amid Core Franchise Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated FY2026 guidance (revenue $860M–$880M) and emphasized “strengthened execution,” which reassures investors about the outlook despite recent headwinds. Myriad Genetics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results; Reiterates 2026 Financial Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical validation — Six abstracts at ASCO?GU 2026 highlighted clinical utility for Precise MRD, Prolaris and MyRisk tests, supporting long?term adoption and reimbursement potential for core franchises. Six presented abstracts at ASCO-GU 2026 reinforce the clinical impact of Myriad’s Precise MRD, Prolaris, and MyRisk tests
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational nuances — Analysts note gross margin decline and weaker mental?health test sales even as revenue beat, so performance is mixed beneath the headline numbers. MYGN Stock Up on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Gross Margin Down
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target trimmed — Wells Fargo cut its price target from $6.50 to $6.00 and kept an “equal weight” rating; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels but signals more cautious near?term expectations. Wells Fargo lowers price target on MYGN
- Negative Sentiment: Sell rating and execution/reimbursement risk — Bank of America reiterated a Sell and set a $4 target, flagging execution and reimbursement headwinds that could pressure growth and valuation. Execution and Reimbursement Risks Undermine Myriad Genetics’ Growth Outlook, Justifying Sell Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed quarter interpretation — Some outlets/feeds flagged an operating loss, EPS miss on a GAAP basis, and other weakness that briefly pushed shares lower in some trading sessions despite the headline beat. Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic tests designed to assess an individual’s risk for various hereditary conditions and to guide personalized treatment decisions. The company’s core business centers on predictive medicine, with a focus on hereditary cancer risk assessment through its flagship BRACAnalysis® test for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. In addition to oncology, Myriad offers tests in women’s health, neurology and pharmacogenomics to support more informed clinical decision-making.
Among its product offerings are the myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, which screens for mutations across multiple cancer-related genes, and Prequel®, a non-invasive prenatal test for assessing fetal chromosomal abnormalities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Myriad Genetics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.