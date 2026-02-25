Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.57 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 44.38%.The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Myriad Genetics’ conference call:

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Q4 results beat guidance with revenue of $209.8M (FY2025 $824.5M), ~70% adjusted gross margin, $14.3M adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS of $0.04.

with revenue of $209.8M (FY2025 $824.5M), ~70% adjusted gross margin, $14.3M adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS of $0.04. Commercial momentum in core tests: MyRisk volumes grew 14% (affected) / 11% (unaffected) in Q4, Prolaris volume was up 12% (revenue +16%), and GeneSight volume grew 9%, driven by EMR integration and expanded commercial effort.

Commercial momentum in core tests: MyRisk volumes grew 14% (affected) / 11% (unaffected) in Q4, Prolaris volume was up 12% (revenue +16%), and GeneSight volume grew 9%, driven by EMR integration and expanded commercial effort. Pipeline catalysts underway — alpha commercial testing of Precise MRD for breast cancer begins next week (limited centers), plus planned 2026 launches of an AI?enabled Prolaris test and the FirstGene prenatal screen, with MolDx submissions targeted later in 2026.

Pipeline catalysts underway — alpha commercial testing of for breast cancer begins next week (limited centers), plus planned 2026 launches of an AI?enabled Prolaris test and the prenatal screen, with MolDx submissions targeted later in 2026. Near?term headwinds include a ~$8.1M Q4 impact from UnitedHealthcare’s GeneSight policy, ~190 bps YoY ASP pressure, a Q2 order?management disruption that hurt prenatal volumes (Q1 2026 prenatal expected to decline), and uncertain MolDx timing that could delay MRD reimbursement; management expects little?to?no MRD revenue in 2026.

Near?term headwinds include a ~$8.1M Q4 impact from UnitedHealthcare’s GeneSight policy, ~190 bps YoY ASP pressure, a Q2 order?management disruption that hurt prenatal volumes (Q1 2026 prenatal expected to decline), and uncertain MolDx timing that could delay MRD reimbursement; management expects little?to?no MRD revenue in 2026. Outlook and investment: management reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $860M–$880M revenue and $37M–$49M adjusted EBITDA, plans to invest >$35M over the next few years to expand commercial/medical headcount and is reorganizing reporting around a cancer care continuum focus.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $412.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MYGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,831 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,442,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 1,492,405 shares during the period. Kent Lake PR LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $6,638,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 103,916.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 1,121,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,966,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after buying an additional 990,075 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Myriad Genetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Myriad Genetics this week:

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic tests designed to assess an individual’s risk for various hereditary conditions and to guide personalized treatment decisions. The company’s core business centers on predictive medicine, with a focus on hereditary cancer risk assessment through its flagship BRACAnalysis® test for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. In addition to oncology, Myriad offers tests in women’s health, neurology and pharmacogenomics to support more informed clinical decision-making.

Among its product offerings are the myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, which screens for mutations across multiple cancer-related genes, and Prequel®, a non-invasive prenatal test for assessing fetal chromosomal abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.