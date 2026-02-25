MAI Capital Management Purchases 6,660 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $382.87 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $385.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.87. The company has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

