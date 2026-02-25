MAI Capital Management Purchases 6,660 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $382.87 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $385.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.87. The company has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN
Amgen News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighting recent share-strength and valuation checks has drawn fresh investor attention, supporting momentum off strong YTD and 1?year returns. Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Check After Recent Share Price Strength And Analyst Fair Value Debate
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles argue Amgen is a long-term value/dividend play, reinforcing buy-and-hold interest from income and value-focused investors. Why Amgen (AMGN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term (Zacks)
- Positive Sentiment: Amgen scheduled a presentation at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference (March 2), giving management a platform to update on commercial outlook and the MARITIME trial timetable — a likely near?term liquidity for investor sentiment. AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 46TH ANNUAL TD COWEN HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data posted shows zero shares and a short-interest ratio of 0.0 days — this appears to be a reporting anomaly and doesn’t provide a clear signal on bearish positioning.
- Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces and retrospectives on long?term returns (Benzinga, MSN) boost narrative momentum but are not new fundamental catalysts. If You Invested $100 In Amgen Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $185 price target — a relatively conservative view that could cap upside and prompt some profit?taking or more cautious positioning among institutional holders. Barclays Begins Amgen (AMGN) Coverage, Notes Balanced Outlook Despite Trial Debate
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.
Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.