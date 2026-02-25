Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.2150, with a volume of 523116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
