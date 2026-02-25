Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.2150, with a volume of 523116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,874,000 after acquiring an additional 615,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 213,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,664 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 673.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 1,333,336 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

