Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.2460, with a volume of 1955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

