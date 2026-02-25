Maiar DEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.89 Thousand (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $19.89 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,080,938,927,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,082,066,947,768 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,082,093,160,406.994 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000004 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,631.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

