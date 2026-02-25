Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.57 million and $4.20 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 172,552,933 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

