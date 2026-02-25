Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,388,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $103,815,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,265,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,415,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $45,206,000.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $638.52 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $444.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.43. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.13.

Key Sandisk News

Sandisk ( NASDAQ:SNDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Surging NAND prices are materially improving Sandisk’s pricing power and margins, reinforcing the thesis that memory tightness and AI/storage demand can sustain elevated profitability. Article Title

Surging NAND prices are materially improving Sandisk’s pricing power and margins, reinforcing the thesis that memory tightness and AI/storage demand can sustain elevated profitability. Positive Sentiment: An analyst-derived price target lift (to ~$698) signals continued buy-side optimism and gives a valuation anchor above the trading level, supporting upside from further upgrades. Article Title

An analyst-derived price target lift (to ~$698) signals continued buy-side optimism and gives a valuation anchor above the trading level, supporting upside from further upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Rapid retail/ETF interest is amplifying flows into SNDK exposure — the new leveraged SNXX ETF gathered ~$650M in under a month, likely increasing short?term liquidity and volatility (and providing additional demand for underlying shares). Article Title

Rapid retail/ETF interest is amplifying flows into SNDK exposure — the new leveraged SNXX ETF gathered ~$650M in under a month, likely increasing short?term liquidity and volatility (and providing additional demand for underlying shares). Positive Sentiment: Market commentaries highlight Sandisk’s central role in the AI storage supply squeeze — structural demand for NAND in data centers supports a multi?quarter earnings tailwind. Article Title

Market commentaries highlight Sandisk’s central role in the AI storage supply squeeze — structural demand for NAND in data centers supports a multi?quarter earnings tailwind. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation writeups note Sandisk’s sharp rally has bumped multiples; analysts are re?examining fair value after the run — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Valuation writeups note Sandisk’s sharp rally has bumped multiples; analysts are re?examining fair value after the run — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Options market and flow analyses show elevated retail/derivative activity — increases trading volume and gamma risk but ambiguous for direction. Article Title

Options market and flow analyses show elevated retail/derivative activity — increases trading volume and gamma risk but ambiguous for direction. Negative Sentiment: Citron Research initiated a short/critical note arguing NAND is cyclical, Samsung dominates the market, and retail positioning is crowded — the short call sparked selling and increased downside risk if cycle turns. Article Title

Citron Research initiated a short/critical note arguing NAND is cyclical, Samsung dominates the market, and retail positioning is crowded — the short call sparked selling and increased downside risk if cycle turns. Negative Sentiment: Notable investor moves (e.g., reports that Stanley Druckenmiller exited SNDK) raise questions about near?term positioning and can pressure the stock if large holders trim after the earnings?driven run. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

About Sandisk

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.