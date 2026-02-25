V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. V2X had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.500-5.900 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from V2X’s conference call:

The company reported record fourth-quarter results with $1.22 billion revenue and record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $88.7 million, and full-year 2025 Adjusted EPS rose 21% to $5.24 , while net debt improved by $116 million to a net leverage of 2.2x .

and a upheld decision to be added to backlog in Q1—and finished the year with an backlog and a qualified pipeline of over . Management is accelerating a “technology-first” strategy through partnerships with AWS , Google Public Sector (and others) to deploy AI, smart warehousing, logistics automation and rapid prototyping capabilities aimed at faster, data-enabled mission outcomes.

, (and others) to deploy AI, smart warehousing, logistics automation and rapid prototyping capabilities aimed at faster, data-enabled mission outcomes. 2026 guidance calls for revenue of $4.675–$4.825 billion (?6% growth at midpoint), Adjusted EBITDA of $335–$350 million and Adjusted EPS of $5.50–$5.90, but results depend on award timing (including T?6 booking), a ~$50M extra payroll impact to cash flow, and operational uncertainty in the Middle East.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. V2X has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $66,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,550,001 shares in the company, valued at $250,477,555.05. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in V2X by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,027,000 after purchasing an additional 227,804 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in V2X by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,765,000 after purchasing an additional 89,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in V2X by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 871,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 67,626 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in V2X by 5,323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 543,034 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting V2X this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 target price on V2X in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

