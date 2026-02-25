Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 1.4%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE: PAI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation. Established in 2005, the fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities issued by governments, government agencies, corporate issuers and securitized products. It employs both traditional fixed-income strategies and opportunistic positions to enhance its income profile.

The fund’s portfolio is broadly diversified across sectors and credit profiles, focusing on bonds rated investment-grade by major credit rating agencies.

