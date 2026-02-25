MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,400.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,828.67.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,922.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,059.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,723.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,034.09. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,812,000 after purchasing an additional 408,939 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,665,000 after buying an additional 296,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,045,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,083,000 after buying an additional 202,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and growth beat — MELI reported ~45% YoY net revenue growth for Q4 and broader 2025 momentum (strong results in Mexico, expanding unique active buyers), which supports longer?term top-line expectations. MercadoLibre’s Q4 sales top estimates (Yahoo)

Revenue and growth beat — MELI reported ~45% YoY net revenue growth for Q4 and broader 2025 momentum (strong results in Mexico, expanding unique active buyers), which supports longer?term top-line expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strategic investments driving growth — Management highlighted continued investments in AI, logistics/shipping and Mercado Pago that are already contributing to GMV and revenue expansion (GMV +35% in Brazil & Mexico). These moves can increase market share over time even if they compress near?term margins. Investments in AI and shipping (Seeking Alpha)

Strategic investments driving growth — Management highlighted continued investments in AI, logistics/shipping and Mercado Pago that are already contributing to GMV and revenue expansion (GMV +35% in Brazil & Mexico). These moves can increase market share over time even if they compress near?term margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains largely bullish — Major shops preserved Buy/Outperform stances (BTIG and Wedbush trimmed price targets but kept positive ratings), signaling continued conviction in MELI’s multi-year growth story. Analyst PT changes (Benzinga)

Analyst support remains largely bullish — Major shops preserved Buy/Outperform stances (BTIG and Wedbush trimmed price targets but kept positive ratings), signaling continued conviction in MELI’s multi-year growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Readouts and materials available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck provide management detail on margin trajectory, AI rollouts and regional performance for investors doing deeper diligence. Q4 slide deck (MarketBeat link)

Readouts and materials available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck provide management detail on margin trajectory, AI rollouts and regional performance for investors doing deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and margin pressure — MELI missed quarterly EPS estimates ($11.03 vs. ~$11.65 consensus) and management flagged margin compression from investments, which prompted selling in extended trading and created short?term downside risk. Mixed Q4 reaction (247WallSt)

EPS miss and margin pressure — MELI missed quarterly EPS estimates ($11.03 vs. ~$11.65 consensus) and management flagged margin compression from investments, which prompted selling in extended trading and created short?term downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price target trims — BTIG cut its PT to $2,650 and Wedbush trimmed to $2,400; while still positive, the reductions reflect tempered near?term margin/earnings visibility and may cap upside in the near term. PT cuts (Benzinga)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

