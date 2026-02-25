Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.

ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARVN

Arvinas Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of ARVN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 455,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,375. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 18.73%.Arvinas’s revenue was down 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other news, CEO Randy Teel sold 4,403 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $52,351.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,790.98. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $67,594.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 163,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,222.82. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,238 shares of company stock valued at $193,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 185.6% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 900,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 585,477 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,593 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 223,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 168,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arvinas

Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.