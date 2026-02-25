Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.
ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.
Arvinas Trading Up 8.7%
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 18.73%.Arvinas’s revenue was down 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Arvinas
In other news, CEO Randy Teel sold 4,403 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $52,351.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,790.98. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $67,594.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 163,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,222.82. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,238 shares of company stock valued at $193,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arvinas
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 185.6% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 900,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 585,477 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,593 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 223,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 168,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Arvinas
Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company update highlights multiple near?term clinical catalysts and confirmed cash runway into H2 2028 — management flagged upcoming data readouts for ARV?102 (LRRK2), ARV?806 (KRAS G12D) and ARV?393 (BCL6), initiation of a Phase 1 in healthy volunteers for ARV?027, and plans to start a Phase 1 for ARV?6723 mid?2026. This provides potential value inflection points even after the earnings miss. Arvinas Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst writeups and coverage note the company is refocusing its pipeline around those key programs and reiterate the runway into late?2028, which reduces near?term financing risk and keeps mid?2026 data as primary upside triggers. Arvinas outlines 2026 clinical data milestones and maintains cash runway into second half of 2028 amid strategic pipeline focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Street sentiment is cautious — recent analyst consensus is an average “Hold,” indicating limited near?term analyst conviction despite the upcoming catalysts. Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results significantly disappointed: EPS of ($1.10) vs. a consensus loss of ($0.55) and revenue of $9.5M vs. expectations around $37M — revenue fell ~84% year?over?year. The magnitude of the miss and weak top?line drove the immediate sell?off and raises near?term execution questions until clinical readouts arrive. Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.
The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.
