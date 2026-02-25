Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.37 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $4.37 billion and approximately $96.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,003,421,569 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 43,003,421,569.29527069 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09620923 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $85,569,286.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

