Kin One Day Volume Reaches $57.44 Thousand (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $57.44 thousand worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Kin Profile
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 2,757,861,681,637 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
