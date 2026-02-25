First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $271.00 at Mizuho

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $326.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.
FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.23.
First Solar Stock Performance
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,040,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,122,000 after acquiring an additional 854,919 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,109,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,663.8% during the 4th quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 666,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,059,000 after purchasing an additional 642,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $459,917,000 after purchasing an additional 564,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting First Solar
Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and record 2025 sales/profit — First Solar reported Q4 revenue of $1.68B (above Street) and stronger 2025 net sales, showing demand and company scale that support longer?term growth. First Solar Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic IP and onshoring moves — the company announced a patent licensing deal with Oxford PV and plans to onshore finishing capacity (South Carolina), which reduce long?term technology and supply?chain risk. First Solar, Oxford PV Enter into Patent Licensing Agreement
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed but not uniformly negative — several firms trimmed price targets (RBC, TD Cowen, Susquehanna) while others (Needham) maintained Buy ratings; that leaves analysts split on near?term versus long?term posture. RBC Lowers PT to $236, Maintains Outperform
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed expectations — GAAP EPS of $4.84 missed the consensus of $5.22, which hurt near?term investor confidence despite the revenue beat. First Solar’s Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Surpass (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance well below Street — management guided FY2026 net sales to roughly $4.9B–$5.2B versus ~ $6.2B consensus, driving the biggest immediate sell pressure. First Solar plunges after downbeat net sales forecast (Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff and policy uncertainty — management cited tariff impacts and U.S. trade?policy headwinds; the Commerce Department also set preliminary duties on panels from India, Indonesia and Laos, increasing near?term cost and demand uncertainty. US sets preliminary duties on solar imports (Yahoo/Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: Market analysis and flow data show heightened selling pressure and insider/portfolio rotations — coverage notes large insider sell activity and institutional position changes in recent quarters, which can amplify downside in weak guidance environments. QuiverQuant: First Solar sinks as 2026 revenue outlook disappoints
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.
