First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $271.00 at Mizuho

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $326.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.23.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded down $29.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.85. 6,113,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $285.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,040,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,122,000 after acquiring an additional 854,919 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,109,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,663.8% during the 4th quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 666,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,059,000 after purchasing an additional 642,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $459,917,000 after purchasing an additional 564,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.