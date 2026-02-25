Peter Kempen Buys 400 Shares of Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kempen acquired 400 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$116.43 per share, for a total transaction of A$46,572.00.

Peter Kempen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Peter Kempen purchased 600 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$224.00 per share, with a total value of A$134,400.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Pro Medicus’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products.

