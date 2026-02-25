Stephens Cuts Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $135.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

ADUS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.69. 159,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $124.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.