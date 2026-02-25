Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $3.60, Zacks reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 15.33%.
Here are the key takeaways from Hovnanian Enterprises’ conference call:
- Hovnanian beat its internal guidance for the quarter — total revenue was $632 million, adjusted EBITDA was $63 million, and adjusted pre-tax income was $31 million, all coming in meaningfully above their guided ranges.
- Margins remain under pressure as incentives (mainly mortgage rate buydowns) rose to 12.6% of average sales price, contributing to a 24% year?over?year decline in profit despite some cost reductions and faster cycle times.
- Operational shift toward higher?margin to?be?built homes — QMIs fell to 742 (down 30% YoY) while to?be?built sales increased to 29% and delivered ~780 bps higher margins than QMIs, helping position margins to improve as newer communities deliver.
- Financial position strengthened — liquidity of $471 million (second?highest quarter), net debt?to?capital improved to 41.4% (vs. 146.2% in 2020), and recent refinancing converted most debt to unsecured, increasing financial flexibility.
- Management issued cautious near?term guidance — Q2 revenue of $625–725 million, adjusted gross margin of 13–14%, adjusted EBITDA of $30–40 million, and adjusted pre?tax income of breakeven to $10 million, while forecasting a rebound in the back half of fiscal 2026.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE:HOV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 74,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,701. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $162.05. The company has a market cap of $729.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company primarily engaged in the acquisition, development and construction of residential properties. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, the company operates through a network of regional homebuilding divisions that design and deliver a range of housing solutions, including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. Hovnanian combines land development, architectural design and construction services with in-house mortgage and insurance offerings to provide a comprehensive homebuying experience.
The company markets its communities under several branded product lines tailored to different buyer segments and price points.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.