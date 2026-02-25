Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $2.33 thousand worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,829.86 or 0.98858601 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 8,972,046 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 8,972,045.54637316. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.12991689 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $780.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.