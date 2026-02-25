Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $8.03 on Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $8.03 or 0.00011876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $60.25 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,645,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,504,166 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

