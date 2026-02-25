Tectum (TET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.95 Million

Tectum (TET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Tectum token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $77.30 thousand worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tectum Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,934,517 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,934,520.87133111 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 0.27174119 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $88,553.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

