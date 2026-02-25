Navcoin Price Hits $0.0355 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.78 million and $55.77 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00042005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00027671 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00027562 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011725 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,469.90 or 0.42114332 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, BitcoinTalk, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

