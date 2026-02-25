PotCoin (POT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $326.85 Thousand

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $326.85 thousand and approximately $15.30 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00085682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 420,000,000 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@officialpotcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.