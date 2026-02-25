Polymesh (POLYX) Price Reaches $0.0438 on Top Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Polymesh has a market cap of $22.86 million and $1.50 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,250,263,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymesh is polymesh.network/discord. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,249,935,742.500444 with 1,027,354,435.109197 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.04173271 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $1,559,804.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

