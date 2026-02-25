Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $99.55 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.43 or 0.02990211 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,971,608 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

