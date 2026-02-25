Wrapped TAO (WTAO) Price Tops $181.19 on Exchanges

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TAO has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $1.57 million worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TAO token can now be purchased for $181.19 or 0.00268021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,829.86 or 0.98858601 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Profile

Wrapped TAO’s launch date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 110,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 110,314.8322793. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 171.04742022 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,085,578.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

