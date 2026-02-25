Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Issues Earnings Results

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Xometry’s conference call:

Record Q4 and full-year 2025 — Q4 revenue exceeded $192M (+30% YoY), marketplace gross margin was 35.3%, and full-year adjusted EBITDA was $18.5M, showing accelerating revenue growth and profitability.

— Q4 revenue exceeded $192M (+30% YoY), marketplace gross margin was 35.3%, and full-year adjusted EBITDA was $18.5M, showing accelerating revenue growth and profitability. Management outlook calls for Q1 revenue of $187–189M (24–25% YoY) and at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, with expectations for higher marketplace gross margins and at least 20% incremental adjusted EBITDA margins for the year.

margins for the year. Leadership transition announced — founder Randy Altschuler will become executive chair and President Sanjiv Singh Sahni will be CEO effective July 1, 2026; Randy will remain the largest individual shareholder and active strategic lead.

Product- and enterprise-led momentum — AI features (auto quotes for injection molding, enhanced AI DFM), Teamspace (11,000+ teams), Workcenter supplier app, and ERP/PunchOut integrations are driving marketplace expansion and larger-account adoption (4 accounts > $10M, 140 accounts > $500K).

International and services headwinds remain — international posted a Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss ($2.4M) and services/Thomas revenue is roughly flat during the Thomas ad/search transition, exposing areas that need improvement amid macro uncertainty.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 822,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,733. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.86. Xometry has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $73.87.

Positive Sentiment: Recorded Q4 revenue and strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue was roughly $192M, up ~30% year-over-year, driven by marketplace and enterprise growth — a clear demand signal for Xometry's AI-powered manufacturing marketplace.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat some estimates: Several outlets report EPS of $0.16 and revenue above consensus, indicating the company outperformed analyst revenue and (reported) EPS expectations for the quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Near-term revenue guidance and 2026 growth outlook look constructive: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance slightly above consensus and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting continued top-line expansion narratives.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance mixed: Wedbush lowered its price target from $70 to $60 but kept an "outperform" rating, trimming upside expectations while still signaling medium-term confidence.

Negative Sentiment: CEO succession / leadership transition announced — a potential near-term catalyst for volatility as investors assess strategic continuity and execution risk.

Negative Sentiment: Conflicting earnings metrics / call transcript confusion: some transcripts/coverage flagged an EPS miss on alternative figures, creating uncertainty about which metrics investors should focus on. That mixed messaging can amplify selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: despite revenue growth, Xometry still shows negative net margin and return on equity metrics, underscoring that scaling revenue to consistent GAAP profitability remains a key investor focus.

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

In other Xometry news, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,714,659.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 63,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,121.10. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 14,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $986,373.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,445 shares in the company, valued at $19,655,955.85. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 63,861 shares of company stock worth $4,213,697 over the last 90 days. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Xometry by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Xponance LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

