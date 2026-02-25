ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Earnings Results

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.11 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from ODDITY Tech’s conference call:

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

ODDITY reported record 2025 results with $810 million in revenue (up 25%), $163 million adjusted EBITDA (20.2% margin), adjusted EPS of $2.21 , and $776 million in cash.

in revenue (up 25%), adjusted EBITDA (20.2% margin), adjusted EPS of , and in cash. Management disclosed a significant advertising algorithm dislocation that materially increased new user acquisition costs, expects the biggest hit to 2026 results in H1, and is pursuing remediation with normalization targeted for H2.

Customer retention remains a core strength — about 70% of 2025 revenue came from repeat sales and the 12?month net revenue repeat rate for the 2024 cohort exceeded 100%, supporting long?term unit economics.

The company is continuing heavy R&D and brand investment: ODDITY Labs expanded into peptides and traditional biology, Methodic (telehealth) launched successfully, and management expects eight products using internal molecules in market in 2026.

Near?term outlook is uncertain — ODDITY will not provide full?year 2026 guidance, expects Q1 revenue to fall ~30% and Q2 pressure likely, but is managing costs while preserving growth investments and has liquidity (undrawn $350M facility, $103M buyback remaining).

ODDITY Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD traded down $14.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,278,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. ODDITY Tech has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $812.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODD. Zacks Research lowered ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ODDITY Tech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODDITY Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the second quarter worth about $71,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.