Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Hayward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Hayward alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAYW

Hayward Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 895,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Hayward has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $977,010.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,700.20. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 165,350 shares of company stock worth $2,655,570 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hayward by 66.4% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $287,000.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.