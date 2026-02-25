Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Texas Capital raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Shares of WYNN traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $106.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,193. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.54.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 251 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

