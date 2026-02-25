Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:PLNT traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $80.13. 1,105,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $79.18 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $376.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,236,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,848,000 after buying an additional 149,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Planet Fitness News

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Planet Fitness reported higher revenue and EPS for the quarter and showed same?store sales growth, supporting near?term profitability improvements. PR News Release

Q4 results beat expectations: Planet Fitness reported higher revenue and EPS for the quarter and showed same?store sales growth, supporting near?term profitability improvements. Positive Sentiment: Member growth and expansion remain strong: the chain finished 2025 with ~20.8M members, opened a record number of clubs (104 in Q4; 181 in 2025), underlining unit economics and growth runway. PYMNTS: Gen Z & AI, club openings

Member growth and expansion remain strong: the chain finished 2025 with ~20.8M members, opened a record number of clubs (104 in Q4; 181 in 2025), underlining unit economics and growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Long?term thesis intact for some investors: analysts/voices view the FY26 guidance as conservative and see an attractive valuation relative to historical norms, framing any pullback as a buying opportunity. Seeking Alpha: Buy Alert

Long?term thesis intact for some investors: analysts/voices view the FY26 guidance as conservative and see an attractive valuation relative to historical norms, framing any pullback as a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance specifics: management set FY?2026 EPS guidance (3.350–3.380) and gave revenue/comp guidance that many read as cautious; investors are parsing the details and assumptions on openings, comps and marketing. WSJ: Results & guidance

Guidance specifics: management set FY?2026 EPS guidance (3.350–3.380) and gave revenue/comp guidance that many read as cautious; investors are parsing the details and assumptions on openings, comps and marketing. Neutral Sentiment: Full call/transcript available for detail: management discussed Gen?Z engagement, AI initiatives and unit economics — useful for assessing whether guidance is conservative or signal of demand deceleration. Yahoo: Earnings Transcript

Full call/transcript available for detail: management discussed Gen?Z engagement, AI initiatives and unit economics — useful for assessing whether guidance is conservative or signal of demand deceleration. Negative Sentiment: Outlook disappointed investors: several outlets note that revenue/comp guidance and the tone around FY26 fell short of Street expectations, and that lower guidance outweighed the quarter’s beats — triggering the sell?off. Seeking Alpha: Weak Outlook

Outlook disappointed investors: several outlets note that revenue/comp guidance and the tone around FY26 fell short of Street expectations, and that lower guidance outweighed the quarter’s beats — triggering the sell?off. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction was negative: coverage highlights shares sinking after the outlook, as investors reassess growth assumptions and the sustainability of comp gains. MSN: Shares Sink

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.