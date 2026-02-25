Moffett Nathanson Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $270.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $241.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.41.

Apple stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,283,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in Apple by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

