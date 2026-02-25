78,034 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corning by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $812,744.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,342.09. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,249. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

