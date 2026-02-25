Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,320 Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF $TPHD

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $348.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.