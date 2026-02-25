3,700 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Purchased by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,922.56 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,723.90 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,059.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2,171.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Big revenue beat and sustained growth — Q4 net revenue rose ~45% YoY, topping Street revenue estimates and highlighting continued scale across MercadoLibre’s commerce and fintech businesses. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,865.33.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

