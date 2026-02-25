Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 36,075 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 293.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,383 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE B opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on B shares. Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

