Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $7.46 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106,961 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $378,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,502.56. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

SXT stock opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $393.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

