Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

