Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE EHI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 668,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 118,129 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 553,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 138,556 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 467,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 156,485 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,733,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE: EHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a broad range of high-yield and emerging-market debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes corporate and sovereign bonds, bank loans, convertible securities and other credit instruments denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. By accessing global credit markets, EHI aims to capture attractive yield opportunities across developed and developing economies.

Launched in the late 2000s, the fund employs both fundamental credit analysis and top-down macroeconomic research to construct a portfolio that balances income generation with risk management.

