Putnam Mast Int (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Putnam Mast Int Price Performance

NYSE PIM opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Putnam Mast Int has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $3.50.

Get Putnam Mast Int alerts:

Putnam Mast Int Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Master International (NYSE:PIM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio spanning developed and emerging markets, with a focus on identifying businesses offering strong growth potential, attractive valuations and sound corporate governance. Shares of PIM trade on the NYSE, providing investors with a fixed capital structure and the opportunity to gain exposure to global equity markets through a single vehicle.

The fund’s investment team, managed by Putnam Retail Management LP, conducts bottom-up fundamental analysis to select holdings across multiple industries and geographies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Mast Int Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Mast Int and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.