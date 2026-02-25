RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,990 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.26. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $96.65.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.