Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,288,200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 18,384.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after buying an additional 5,675,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,722,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,202 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a $380 million investment to build two active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plants at its North Chicago campus to support neuroscience and obesity medicines; construction starts spring 2026 and facilities are expected online by 2029, strengthening domestic supply and “Made in U.S.” manufacturing capacity. Article Title

Announced a $380 million investment to build two active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plants at its North Chicago campus to support neuroscience and obesity medicines; construction starts spring 2026 and facilities are expected online by 2029, strengthening domestic supply and “Made in U.S.” manufacturing capacity. Positive Sentiment: FDA approved the combination of VENCLEXTA (venetoclax) and acalabrutinib as a first-line, all?oral, fixed?duration regimen for previously untreated CLL — a label expansion that can meaningfully support oncology revenue growth. Article Title

FDA approved the combination of VENCLEXTA (venetoclax) and acalabrutinib as a first-line, all?oral, fixed?duration regimen for previously untreated CLL — a label expansion that can meaningfully support oncology revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $275 price target, citing upside from operating leverage and under?appreciated growth potential — a catalyst that can attract buyers. Article Title

Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $275 price target, citing upside from operating leverage and under?appreciated growth potential — a catalyst that can attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie completed a real?world study of Vraylar in bipolar I disorder, a data point that supports the product’s real?world evidence but is unlikely to move near?term revenue materially. Article Title

AbbVie completed a real?world study of Vraylar in bipolar I disorder, a data point that supports the product’s real?world evidence but is unlikely to move near?term revenue materially. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have modestly updated fair?value models (example: a small move to ~$248.29), reflecting mixed views — positive readthroughs on pipeline and immunology assets offset by caution on execution. Article Title

Analysts have modestly updated fair?value models (example: a small move to ~$248.29), reflecting mixed views — positive readthroughs on pipeline and immunology assets offset by caution on execution. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns about competitive pressure in key franchises and execution risk (integration, manufacturing ramp timelines, and maintaining growth after major product lifecycles) are being highlighted in coverage and may be prompting profit?taking. Article Title

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $228.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.67. The stock has a market cap of $403.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

