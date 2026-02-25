Bouygues (BOUYF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9980 per share and revenue of $15.0770 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.42. Bouygues has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $51.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bouygues is a diversified French industrial group founded in 1952 by Francis Bouygues and headquartered in Paris. Over decades the company has expanded from its origins in construction into a multi?sector conglomerate, maintaining a significant presence in construction and civil engineering, property development, telecommunications and media. Leadership has remained in the Bouygues family, with Martin Bouygues succeeding the founder and guiding the group through its diversification and international expansion.

The group’s core business activities are organized around several principal subsidiaries and divisions.

