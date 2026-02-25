Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at DA Davidson

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBRK. Guggenheim set a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Rubrik stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,728,529.03. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $708,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 330,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 256,887 shares of company stock worth $19,276,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 352.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

