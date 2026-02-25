Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $511.33.

Dillard’s stock opened at $595.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $643.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.35. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $741.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.90%.Dillard’s’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Dillard’s by 756.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after buying an additional 62,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $5,254,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

