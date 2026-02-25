Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.36.

NYSE EXP opened at $231.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.86 and a 200-day moving average of $224.90.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.41 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.70%.Eagle Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

