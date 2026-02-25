Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.1010. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.1010, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Down 12.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.40.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retailers, municipals, nonprofits, auction houses, banks, and insurance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.