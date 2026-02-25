Head-To-Head Comparison: Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) & Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Remitly Global and Nayax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $1.64 billion 2.09 $67.93 million $0.31 52.23 Nayax $314.01 million 5.87 -$5.63 million $0.64 81.20

Profitability

Remitly Global has higher revenue and earnings than Nayax. Remitly Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nayax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Remitly Global and Nayax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global 4.15% 8.87% 5.66% Nayax 6.49% 6.51% 2.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nayax has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Remitly Global and Nayax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 0 1 10 1 3.00 Nayax 1 3 3 0 2.29

Remitly Global presently has a consensus price target of $22.78, suggesting a potential upside of 40.69%. Nayax has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.71%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than Nayax.

Summary

Remitly Global beats Nayax on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with SAP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. Nayax Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

